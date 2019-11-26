Finishing touches underway for Thanksgiving Day parade floats

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The 83rd Annual Hyundai Sun Bowl Thanksgiving Day Parade is just a few days away and float makers are busy with the finishing touches in hopes of wowing the Borderland.

Sun Bowl Association volunteers are hard at work wrapping up seven of 21 total floats that you’ll see rolling down Montana Avenue Thanksgiving morning.

“First of all, this is absolutely the fun time of the year, the funnest time of the year,” Sun Bowl Special Events Director Joe Daubach said.

Daubach would know, he’s been doing this for years.

Parade volunteers are working overtime putting the finishing touches including paint, fringes and — of course — bobble-heads on the floats for this year’s “Bobbleheads on Parade” theme.

Each float is designed by volunteers along with company sponsors like the El Paso Electric Company.

“They’re all bobbleheads, all motorized, fan-spin, they all bobble, lights up, Ernie G. Watts will be driving an eco-friendly Chevy Bolt,” said Daubach.

It takes twenty volunteers more than four months to perfect each detail you’ll see on this year’s parade route.

“Your audience is essentially on both sides with the float so you generally want a balance so whatever you’re showing on the right side you’re showing on the left,” parade volunteer Richard Glass said.

Glass is a local artist and volunteer who says when it’s all said and done he’ll be happy to take a step back and see his work in action on the big day.

“It’s a whole different thing to be the one making it and the one viewing it so it’ll be nice to relax and be like everyone else and try to see it for the first time,” Glass said.

The 2019 Hyundai of El Paso Sun Bowl Parade begins at 10 a.m. at Montana and Ochoa and will make its way east along the route. For those who can’t make it out to the parade, you can watch it on KTSM on-air and ktsm.com.