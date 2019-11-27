All about El Paso’s 2019 Thanksgiving parade

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- It is almost time for Oscar Leeser’s Hyundai of El Paso Sun Bowl Parade, and KTSM 9 News is the home of the annual Thanksgiving day event.

The parade will be broadcast on KTSM 9 and KTSM.com at 10 a.m.

Here are some things you may be wondering if you planned on going in-person to watch the parade:

What’s the weather going to be like?

KTSM Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez suggests you bundle up and have your rain gear ready for the parade. While it may not pour on the parade, expect puddles and be prepared for rain.

Read Monica’s full Weather Authority Alert for more information.

Despite the anticipated rainy weather, thousands of people are still expected to attend.

What is the parade route, what time does it start at, and where can I watch from?

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 28, on Montana Avenue from Ochoa Street to Copia St. It will last approximately two hours.

You may park a few blocks from the route on perpendicular streets.

Sun Metro is also providing Free Sun Metro rides on Thanksgiving Day.

Parade officials suggested you arrive by 8:30 a.m. in order to secure a good viewing spot along Montana Avenue.

If you wish to sit on the stands to see the parade, the review stands will be in front of Emergence Health Network, 1600 Montana.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Sun Bowl Association office, 4150 Pinnacle St.

Any closures I should be aware of?

Montana will be completely blocked off from Mesa Street to US54 beginning at 5:30 a.m.

Cars must be cleared from Montana Avenue between Mesa Street and U.S. 54 by 7 a.m.

Streets one block north and one block south of the parade route will also be closed.

Event officials say vehicles will be towed in that area starting at 5 a.m.

The northern streets that will be affected include Rio Grande Avenue, Grant Avenue, Pershing Drive, Hueco Avenue, and La Luz Avenue.

What is this year’s theme?

This year, the theme is Bobbleheads on Parade. Every float whether featuring animals, characters, statues, etc., will have some kind of bobblehead on the float.

Event officials say the parade will feature approximately 100 units including floats, equestrian units, clowns, marching bands, drum and bugle corps units, dignitaries, celebrity Grand Marshal Ron Stallworth, and a wide variety of specialty units from Mexican / Indian dancers to military ceremonial units.