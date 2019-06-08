Skip to content
KTSM
El Paso
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
State
National
Military
Education
Texas Politics
Crime
Immigration
Top Stories
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Top Stories
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
Undocumented immigrants allegedly assault El Paso Border Patrol agent
Weather
Weather Cams
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Overtime
College Sports
Community
Let’s Cook El Paso
El Paso Proud
Cutting Edge
El Pawso Proud
Clear the Shelters
Studio 9
9 Stream
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Search
Search
Search
Headlines
2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso
Undocumented immigrants allegedly assault El Paso Border Patrol agent
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Mayor Dee Margo faces filed ethics complaint
Crews extinguish large fire in Central El Paso
More Top Stories
Top Stories
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
14-year-old boys allegedly steal woman’s purse, wallet from vehicle
Border Network for Human Rights releases new report of migrants alleged abuse cases
Las Cruces residents concerned over large commercial vehicles on residential roads
Ex-consul is Juarez mayor’s point man in El Paso
Changing a few driving habits can help El Paso’s low air quality
Newly signed medical marijuana bill broadens medical use in New Mexico
New Mexico challenges quick-release asylum practices
Man found dead on White Sands hiking trail
Police investigating body discoveries in El Paso and Las Cruces
More Top Stories
Crime
Man allegedly leaves courtroom before prison sentencing completed
Undocumented immigrants allegedly assault El Paso Border Patrol agent
14-year-old boys allegedly steal woman’s purse, wallet from vehicle
Man convicted of murder in drunk driving crash faces victim’s family
Man convicted of murder in drunk driving crash faces victim’s family
More Crime News
Local Sports
Locomotive FC looks to extend unbeaten streak to nine at Tulsa
Baby Cakes edge Chihuahuas, 7-6
France picking up where he left off with Chihuahuas
Kiesewetter voted USL Championship’s Player of the Month
Chihuahuas power past Baby Cakes, 10-9
More Local Sports News
National
Jurors listen to suspect say he killed scholar from China
Police: Arkansas woman arrested in ex-lawmaker’s death
$10M claim says Phoenix police violated family’s rights
3rd suspected suicide in 9 days for New York City police
O’Rourke: White Americans don’t know full story of slavery
More National News
Juarez
Fewer migrants coming to Juarez after crackdown
Ex-consul is Juarez mayor’s point man in El Paso
Renewed cartel violence scares Mexican asylum seekers
Authorities warn migrants about crossing rivers after bodies found in El Paso canals
Migrants struggling for lawyers
More Juarez News
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Friday
°
/
74°
%
°
74°
Saturday
97°
/
70°
Sunny
Sunny
10%
97°
70°
Sunday
99°
/
71°
Sunny
Sunny
0%
99°
71°
Monday
98°
/
70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
0%
98°
70°
Tuesday
98°
/
70°
Sunny
Sunny
0%
98°
70°
Wednesday
100°
/
70°
Sunny
Sunny
0%
100°
70°
Thursday
101°
/
71°
Sunny
Sunny
0%
101°
71°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
93°
8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°
91°
9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
91°
89°
10 PM
Clear
0%
89°
87°
11 PM
Clear
0%
87°
85°
12 AM
Clear
0%
85°
83°
1 AM
Clear
0%
83°
82°
2 AM
Clear
0%
82°
80°
3 AM
Clear
0%
80°
78°
4 AM
Clear
0%
78°
77°
5 AM
Clear
0%
77°
75°
6 AM
Clear
0%
75°
75°
7 AM
Sunny
7%
75°
78°
8 AM
Sunny
0%
78°
82°
9 AM
Sunny
0%
82°
84°
10 AM
Sunny
0%
84°
87°
11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°
90°
12 PM
Sunny
0%
90°
92°
1 PM
Sunny
0%
92°
93°
2 PM
Sunny
0%
93°
94°
3 PM
Sunny
0%
94°
95°
4 PM
Sunny
0%
95°
95°
5 PM
Sunny
0%
95°
94°
6 PM
Sunny
0%
94°
93°
7 PM
Sunny
0%
93°
Tweets by KTSMtv