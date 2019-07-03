Skip to content
Headlines
Second ethics complaint filed against Mayor Dee Margo
Juarez pastor on ‘mission from God’ to help migrants, the homeless
Two cases of measles confirmed in El Paso; officials release locations of possible exposures
Top Stories
Weather phenomena takes over El Paso skies
Assistant District Attorney James Montoya running to replace Jaime Esparza
Las Cruces man found guilty of sexually assaulting young family members
UPDATE: Attempted murder-suicide in Upper Vally leaves one dead, El Paso Police say
Embattled border town: Presidio’s role in the migrant influx
Newlywed military couple loses home and all belongings from fire at East El Paso apartments
El Paso man faces life in prison for crash that killed two migrants in N.M.
LCPD: Convicted felon points rifle at Jack in the Box employee
Chaparral toddler, woman killed in overnight rollover crash
National
Vegas police release report on lessons from 2017 massacre
Vegas police release report on lessons from 2017 massacre
California man sentenced for keeping 15-year-old captive
Alaska Legislature fails to override vetoes that prompt cuts
Divisive telescope to restart building next week in Hawaii
Local Sports
Locomotive FC inks midfielder Sebastián Velásquez
Media Day shenanigans at the Triple-A All-Star Game
Local high school baseball coach serves up home run balls in Triple-A Home Run Derby
Chihuahuas players excited to share All-Star Game experience with El Paso
El Paso News
Second ethics complaint filed against Mayor Dee Margo
Las Cruces News
El Paso man faces life in prison for crash that killed two migrants in N.M.
LCPD: Convicted felon points rifle at Jack in the Box employee
Chaparral toddler, woman killed in overnight rollover crash
Las Cruces Police officer injured in Home Depot shooting is medically cleared
Juarez
Juarez couple gunned down at gas station near PDN Bridge
Mexico wants cap on Migrant Protection Protocols
Juarez man sentenced in child prostitution case
Mexican Federales suspected in kidnapping, extortion of five Cuban migrants
Juarez to honor El Paso’s first lady for tourism efforts
Crime
Suspected serial killer David Parker Ray’s girlfriend to be released without parole
Man convicted in 1994 rape captured in Oklahoma
Wednesday
°
/
79°
%
°
79°
Thursday
99°
/
78°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
10%
99°
78°
Friday
99°
/
78°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
0%
99°
78°
Saturday
101°
/
78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
10%
101°
78°
Sunday
102°
/
78°
Sunny
Sunny
0%
102°
78°
Monday
104°
/
80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
10%
104°
80°
Tuesday
104°
/
80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
10%
104°
80°
Humidity
89°
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°
87°
12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°
86°
1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°
86°
2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°
84°
3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°
81°
4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°
80°
5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
80°
80°
6 AM
Clear
0%
80°
80°
7 AM
Sunny
0%
80°
83°
8 AM
Sunny
0%
83°
86°
9 AM
Sunny
0%
86°
90°
10 AM
Sunny
4%
90°
93°
11 AM
Mostly Sunny
5%
93°
95°
12 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
95°
96°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
96°
97°
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
97°
96°
3 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
96°
96°
4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
96°
97°
5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
97°
96°
6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
96°
95°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
95°
95°
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
95°
93°
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
93°
91°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
91°
