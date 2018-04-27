Teams pass on Hernandez in first round of NFL Draft

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - Thursday night did not go as expected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft for UTEP offensive lineman Will Hernandez. Hernandez was projected to be the first Miners football player to be drafted in the first round since 1968, but never heard his name called at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The 6'2", 348-pound guard watched the first round patiently with family and friends in his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada.

After impressive showings at the Senior Bowl, the NFL Combine, and UTEP's Pro Day, Hernandez is ranked as one of the top interior offensive lineman in the draft. However, six offensive lineman have been drafted ahead of him in the first round.

Although there is disappointment, it's not all bad news for Hernandez. He will be one of the best players available on the draft board when selections resume Friday with the second and third rounds.

The New York Giants and Denver Broncos are rumored to have interest in Hernandez with their second round picks.