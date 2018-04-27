Salt Lake snaps Chihuahuas eight-game win streak

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - The Salt Lake Bees won 6-5 in El Paso Thursday and in the process stopped the Chihuahuas from their first ever nine-game winning streak. It appeared it would be a high-scoring contest early, with a 5-5 score after four innings, but an RBI groundout by Salt Lake’s Eric Young Jr. in the sixth was the only tally for the remainder of the game.

Travis Jankowski went 2-for-4 with a hit by pitch and has reached base in 12 of his last 15 plate appearances. Franmil Reyes extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a three-run double in the bottom of the first inning, his second bases loaded hit in as many games. Former Chihuahua Rymer Liriano hit a two-run home run in the second inning for Salt Lake.

Brett Nicholas reached base three times in the loss for El Paso. The eight-game winning streak was the third in Chihuahuas history.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/bees-vs-chihuahuas/2018/04/26/542582#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=542582

Salt Lake 6 El Paso 5 – Thursday

WP: Cole (2-0)

LP: Lloyd (2-1)

S: Krol (2)

Time: 2:53

Attn: 6,433

Team Records: Salt Lake (13-8), El Paso (15-6)

Next Game: Friday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake RHP Ivan Pinyero (0-1, 5.63) vs. El Paso RHP Walker Lockett (1-1, 4.09). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.