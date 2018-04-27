NMSU track and field heads to Tucson for Desert Heat Classic

2017 Loren Orr February 25, 2107: Day three of the WAC Indoor Track and Field Championships. Photo by Loren Orr

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - The New Mexico State women's track and field team travels to Tucson, Ariz., to take on elite competition at the Desert Heat Classic hosted by Arizona. The meet is set to begin on Saturday, April 28, from the Roy P. Drachman Stadium.

NM State enters the meet following a challenging weekend in California. At the Bryan Clay Invitational, Katara Nelson competed in the 100m placed seventh when she clocked in at 11.86. Her time ranks second in the Aggie outdoor records. In the 10,000m, Kelli Kirkpatrick clocked in at 39:00.81 while Stephanie Quintero posted a time of 39:20.46 at the Beach Invitational. The pair placed fifth and seventh, respectively.

In the field events at the Pacific Coast Invitational, Taylor Stutely placed seventh in the discus when she came away with a mark of 48.61m (159-06) for a new personal best. The throw ranks third in the New Mexico State record books. Taniya Mitchell posted a mark of 13.47m (44-2.50) in the shot put. Yemisi Oroyinyin also competed in the event and recorded a throw of 13.27m (43-6.50).

The hammer throw kicks off Saturday’s field events at 3:30 p.m. MT and running events are set to begin at 6:30 p.m. with the 100m hurdles. Fans can follow along with real-time results at finishedresults.com/results.