NMSU softball set for senior weekend

NMSU Athletics

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - The New Mexico State softball team hosts Western Athletic Conference foe Seattle U in a crucial three-game series this weekend. The Aggies take on the Redhawks on Friday, April 27 at 6 p.m. MT in the series opener before facing SU in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 28, beginning at 4 p.m. Following the series finale, the team is set to honor its three seniors Amy Bergeson, Fahren Glackin, and Rachel Rodriguez in a special ceremony.

GET CONNECTED

WHERE TO WATCH

Fans can follow along with all the action from the Aggies’ series against Seattle U by tuning into the WAC Digital Network.

RANK IT UP

As a team, NM State leads the league in slugging percentage (.492), on base percentage (.385), triples (13), home runs (44) and hit by pitch (47). In the circle, the Aggies rank first in the WAC for batters struck out looking (65), saves (5) and walks allowed (69).

Individually, Kelsey Horton ranks third in home runs (18) and fourth in homers per game (0.41) nationally. Horton also ranks first in the WAC with 41 runs scored for her junior campaign. Nikki Butler and Glackin lead the league by getting hit by a pitch 13 times each. Glackin is also tied for first in the conference with five triples so far this seasons.

LAST TIME OUT

NM State went 1-2 at Utah Valley in the team's last series. The Aggies fell 9-7 in the series opener before bouncing back to take the second contest 5-3. In the final contest, New Mexico State fell to the Wolverines when UVU scored seven unanswered to take the series finale 7-6.

In the Aggies victory over the Wolverines, Glackin and Butler each had a homer in the game. Analise De La Roca improved to 8-3 as she pitched 6.1 innings and allowed three runs on six hits and struck out two batters. Kayla Green pitched 0.2 innings and picked up her first save of the season, which is also the seventh of the junior's career.

KNOW YOUR FOE: SEATTLE U

Seattle U comes to the City of Crosses with a 31-19 overall record for the season. New Mexico State and SU are currently tied for first place in the WAC standings with 9-3 records. The winner of the series this weekend claims the WAC regular-season title.

As a squad, the Redhawks are hitting .284 while the pitching staff holds a 2.56 ERA. Madison Cathcart leads the team with a .432 batting average in her 50 games played. She posts a team-best 17 home runs, 19 doubles and a .935 slugging percentage for her sophomore campaign. In the circle, Shianne Smith holds a squad-best 2.04 ERA in her 28 appearances. Carley Nance has thrown seven complete games during her freshman season while recording a 116 strikeouts. WAC Preseason Pitcher of the Year Andie Larkins is 9-6 this season with a 2.78 ERA in her 27 appearances.

The last meeting between the teams came in the championship contests the 2017 WAC Tournament. Seattle U held a 14-11 lead over the Aggies heading to the bottom of the seventh but NM State responded by scoring five runs to force a second championship contest. In the winner-take-all game that followed, Samaria Diaz and Glackin pitched a combined shutout and the Aggies took down the Redhawks 10-0 in six innings.

COMING UP: DOUBLE TROUBLE

NM State wraps the regular season with a doubleheader against No. 9 Arizona State. The Aggies face off with the Sun Devils on Tuesday, May 1 with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m. MT.