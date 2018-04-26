NMSU men's tennis looks for redemption at WAC Championship

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - The New Mexico State men’s tennis team looks to reclaim the Western Athletic Conference Tournament title this weekend as heads to the Mesa Tennis Center this weekend.

The Aggies look to recapture the WAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament this weekend after falling short in the championship match last season on their home court.

NM State enters play as the No. 2 overall seed and will have a bye in the quarterfinals. The Aggies will play the winner between No. 3 Grand Canyon and No. 6 Chicago State on Saturday, April 28, at 2 p.m. (MDT). Should the Aggies win, they’ll be playing for their third title in four years at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 29.

New Mexico State enters the weekend 14-8 on the year with a 4-1 mark in WAC play. As a team, the Aggies are 8-4 in neutral matches and have won seven of their last 10 matches. Christofer Goncalves leads all players, including the WAC, with a 25-7 record and 12-4 mark in dual action – which also leads the conference. Mauri Benitez is second on the team in wins with a 22-10 mark while Enrique Asmar right on his tails at 21-13 in singles play. Freshman Louis Menard is a win shy of reaching the 20-win plateau at 19-4, including a 4-0 record in WAC play. Stijn de Haan checks in with 16 wins to his name while Luis Flores rounds out the list of double-digit winners with 11.

The No. 2 doubles team of de Haan and Benitez lead the team with 20 wins while Goncalves and Flores have 15 wins together. Menard and Asmar have 11 wins to their name together to round out NM State’s doubles teams.

GCU heads into the weekend with a 15-6 overall record after going 3-2 in league play. The Lopes have six players with double-digit wins in singles action – including a pair of 20-match winners in Lucas Grego (23-12) and Valentin Lang (22-11). The last time the two teams tangoed, NM State got the best of the Lopes 6-1 in Chicago.

Chicago State is 5-19 overall in 2018 with no wins in league play and have dropped eight-straight heading into the conference tournament. Christian Gonzalez leads all Cougars with a 20-14 record in singles while Rohan Wattley has 15 wins to his name with Savard Felix rounding things out with 11 wins of his own. Gonzalez and Felix have also seen success in doubles play, reaching the 20-win plateau.