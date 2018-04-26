NMSU men's golf finishes fourth at WAC Championship

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HUTCHINSON, KS (KTSM) - The New Mexico State men’s golf team completed play at the Western Athletic Conference Championship on Wednesday at the Prairie Dunes Country Club. After three days of tournament play, the Aggies finished in fourth place firing a 291-299-294—884 (+44).

Two NM State golfers finished among the top-10 on the individual leaderboard, led by senior Isaac Merry who posted a 70-70-74—214 (+4) and finished in a tie for second. Tadhg Campbell placed in ninth shooting a nine-over, 219, at the end of the conference tournament. Merry led the Aggies with nine birdies at the end of three rounds, while he and Campbell fired the only two eagles on the team.

Michael McGilton tied for 17th after shooting a 74-76-74—224 (+14) after three days of play. Then Tristin Goodwin tied for 21st with a score of 227 (+17) and Ryo Harada rounded out the squad in a tie for 28th firing a 231 (+21).

At tournament’s end, UMKC took home the WAC title with a 54-hole team score of 865 (+25), followed by Grand Canyon in second at 869 (+29) and Utah Valley finished in third with a total of 883 (+43).

Following the completion of the 2017-18 season, the New Mexico State men’s golf team finished in the top-10 in seven of its 12 events this season. Across six golfers, the Aggies took home seven top-10 and 14 top-25 finishes on the individual leaderboards. Merry, the lone Aggie senior, led the squad with a 72.93 stroke average.