NMSU men's basketball season tickets renewals set to begin

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - The New Mexico State Athletic Department has announced a special promotion for those purchasing season tickets during an early renewal period for the 2018-19 men’s basketball season.

Fans renewing or purchasing season tickets prior to June 15th will receive a commemorative NM State Stein for each seat purchased. Renewal letters will be mailed from the Pan Am box office this week and the commemorative NM State Steins will presented at a special pre-season event at the Pan American Center where fans will have the opportunity to watch an open practice, meet the team and take photos on Lou Henson Court prior to the 2018-19 season

In addition, fans purchasing prior to June 15th will have the opportunity to use one of two flexible payment options that allow season ticket holders to spread payments over a two or three-month period. If you would like to take advantage of these options, simply select a payment plan on the enclosed renewal form.

For additional information regarding men’s basketball season tickets or anything regarding Aggie Athletics, please contact Deputy Director of Athletics, Chet Savage at (575) 646-2569 or savagec@nmsu.edu.