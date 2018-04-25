Heisman Trophy winner could be an option for Dallas in first round
The Dallas Cowboys resisted the temptation to draft a Heisman winning quarterback a few years ago with Johnny Manziel.
But will they do it again, if afforded the opportunity?
The controversial Baker Mayfield could go anywhere between fifth or twenty-fifth in this year's first round.
The Sooner QB isn't your prototypical man under center, but he has the innate ability to make plays that makes him valuable.
STATS
Position: Quarterback
School: Oklahoma
Year: Senior
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 209