Georgia OL could help Cowboys 'Wynn'

By: Michael Wesp

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 10:38 AM MST

The Cowboys, who have one of the better offensive lines in the NFL, are still in search of finding their fifth starter after the lack of depth reared its ugly head a few times in 2017.

Dallas could target Georgia OL Isaiah Wynn, a second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC choice.

Behind Wynn and the rest of the Bulldog line, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel combined for more rushing yards than any tandem in NCAA history.

Wynn could be drafted in the first or second round.

STATS

Position: Guard

School: Georgia

Year: Senior

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 300

