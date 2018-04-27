Cleveland Browns take Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images Baker Mayfield, quarterback of the Oklahoma Sooners, poses for the media after the 2017 Heisman Trophy Presentation at the Marriott Marquis Dec. 9 in New York City.

(NEXSTAR) - With the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns have selected Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in 2017 while playing quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners.

The fiery quarterback spent a year playing on the field with Texas Tech before transferring to Oklahoma. He accumulated more than 12,000 yards passing and 130 touchdowns.

The Browns were 0-16 last season.

Mayfield was 33-6 as a three-year starter for the Sooners. He is the fifth quarterback taken in the first round by the Browns in their expansion era - and first since Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel.

Cleveland took A&M's Myles Garrett in the top spot in the previous draft.