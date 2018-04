Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Getty Images

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) - The Dallas Cowboys have taken Leighton Vander Esch with their first round pick at number 19 overall.

Vander Esch played linebacker at Boise State.

The Cowboys finished 9-7 in 2017 and missed the playoffs.