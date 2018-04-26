Sports

Chihuahuas win eighth straight, ties franchise record

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 10:07 PM MST

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - The El Paso Chihuahuas overcame an early deficit and beat the Salt Lake Bees 6-4 in Wednesday night’s homestand opener at Southwest University Park. It was El Paso’s eighth consecutive win, tying the team record, matched twice previously.

Travis Jankowski went 3-for-4 with a walk and has now reached base in nine of his last 10 plate appearances. Dusty Coleman went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, becoming the first El Paso player this season with two doubles in a game. Both Diego Goris and Franmil Reyes had two-out, bases loaded, two-run hits during El Paso’s early comeback effort.

The bottom four hitters in the Chihuahuas’ lineup had two hits each. Starter Chris Huffman rebounded after Salt Lake’s three-run first inning by setting down 15 batters in a row for a stretch starting in the second inning.

