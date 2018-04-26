Chihuahuas win eighth straight, ties franchise record

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - The El Paso Chihuahuas overcame an early deficit and beat the Salt Lake Bees 6-4 in Wednesday night’s homestand opener at Southwest University Park. It was El Paso’s eighth consecutive win, tying the team record, matched twice previously.

Travis Jankowski went 3-for-4 with a walk and has now reached base in nine of his last 10 plate appearances. Dusty Coleman went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, becoming the first El Paso player this season with two doubles in a game. Both Diego Goris and Franmil Reyes had two-out, bases loaded, two-run hits during El Paso’s early comeback effort.

The bottom four hitters in the Chihuahuas’ lineup had two hits each. Starter Chris Huffman rebounded after Salt Lake’s three-run first inning by setting down 15 batters in a row for a stretch starting in the second inning.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/bees-vs-chihuahuas/2018/04/25/542581#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=542581

El Paso 6 Salt Lake 4 – Wednesday

WP: Huffman (2-1)

LP: Morales (1-1)

S: Brewer (1)

Time: 3:03

Attn: 5,694

Team Records: Salt Lake (12-8), El Paso (14-5)

Next Game: Thursday, 6:35 pm at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake LHP John Lamb (1-0, 2.87) vs. El Paso RHP Kyle Lloyd (2-0, 6.60). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.