Chanachai heading to NCAA Regionals

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - The National Collegiate Athletic Association Women’s Division I Golf Regionals were selected Wednesday night. Following a standout sophomore season, including a second straight Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year honor, NM State’s Pun Chanachai was chosen as an NCAA individual qualifier for the Madison, Wisc. regional.

Chanachai earned the nod after leading the WAC in stroke average at 72.68. In 11 events played, the sophomore posted six top-5 finishes, including three individual championships. The Bangkok, Thailand native’s low round of 63 at the Col. Wollenberg’s Ram Classic set a new WAC record for low round and 14 of her 31 rounds were at or below par.

The sophomore begins her NCAA championship run at the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisc. from May 7-9. This course is a par-72, 6,313-yard layout. Each regional consists of 18 teams and six individuals. The low six teams and three individuals not on those teams from each regional advance to the finals.