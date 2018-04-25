Aggies drop to sixth at WAC Championship

NMSU Athletics

HUTCHINSON, KS (KTSM) - The New Mexico State men’s golf team wrapped up day two of three days of competition at the Western Athletic Conference Championship. The Aggies shot a 299 (+19) to move back to sixth with a team score of 590 (+30).

Isaac Merry has played great in the conference tournament and shot another even-par, 70, on day two to move into a tie for first place on the individual leaderboard with a total score of 140 (E). Tadhg Campbell has shot a 74-74—148 (+8) and is tied for 14th.

Michael McGilton has fired a 74-76—150 (+10) and after two days is tied for 22nd. Tristin Goodwin has put up a 73-79—152 (+12) to sit in 27th and Ryo Harada completes the squad at 74-79—153 (+13) and is tied for 28th. Merry leads the Aggies with eight birdies and has fired one of the only two eagles in the tournament along with Campbell.

Heading into day three of play, UMKC sits in first place with a team score of 571 (+11), followed by Grand Canyon at 575 (+15) and Utah Valley rounds out the top three with a team score of 578 (+18).

The final day of competition at the WAC Championship for New Mexico State tees off at 7:00 a.m. MT on Wednesday, April 25. Live stats for the tournament can be followed on Golfstat.