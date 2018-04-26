Two arrested for alleged smuggling

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: USBP

SANTA TERESA, NM (KTSM) - Two alleged smugglers were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents Monday between Deming and Santa Teresa.

Agents were reportedly following footprints south of NM Highway 9 which is frequently used for smuggling undocumented immigrants across the U.S.- Mexico border. CBP Air and Marine Observations alerted agents on the ground to a vehicle north of the area.

An immigration stop was conducted on the 2007 GMC Envoy where agents allegedly found four undocumented immigrants laying down, trying to hide from the detection from U.S. Border Patrol agents. Two were in the back seat and the other two were laying in the rear trunk compartment of the SUV.

Agents reported that all four men were citizens of Mexico and did not have documents allowing them to be in the U.S. legally.

The driver and 45-year-old passenger Juan Ramon Palacios, a U.S. Citizen, were arrested on suspicion of Alien Smuggling.