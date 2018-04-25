Injured Dallas Police Officer is El Paso native

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Courtesy Dallas PD/MGN Online

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) - - UPDATE:

Affiliates with NBC DFW confirmed that injured Dallas Police Officer Crystal Almeida, 29, is a native El Pasoan. She was shot in the face during the incident at the Home Depot Store that left fellow officer Rogelio Santander dead.

Almedia and Santander were both three-year veterans of Dallas PD's Northeast Division according to NBCDFW.

EARLIER:

One of the two Dallas Police Department officers has died following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Dallas Police Association, Officer Rogelio Santander died around 8:10 a.m., Wednesday morning.

The second officer who was shot, identified as Crystal Almeida, remains in critical condition.

Both officers are three-year veterans assigned to the Northeast Division of the Dallas PD. The two were members of the same graduating class to join the Dallas Police Department.

An unidentified Home Depot loss-prevention officer was also wounded.

According to KXAS, the shooting occurred around 4:15 p.m., at the Home Depot in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive, in northern Dallas.

After a chase through downtown Dallas, police arrested the alleged gunman, Armando Luis Juarez, 29, on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer. Police say he also had an outstanding warrant for felony theft.

Those charges are liable to be upgraded to to Santander's death.

In the State of Texas, the murder of a peace officer or fireman who is acting in the lawful discharge of an official duty and who the person knows is a peace officer or fireman is a capital offense, punishable by death.

A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday morning to provide updates on the investigation.