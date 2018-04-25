Police identify motorcyclist killed in Tuesday crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso Police positively identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon as Byron Tracy Byrd, 49.

According to investigators, Byrd was involved in a single vehicle crash just before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of N. Yarbrough between Pebble Hills and Medwood. Police say Byrd was "lane splitting" by riding in between lanes when he lost control around a curve.

The 2016 Harley Davidson Byrd was riding hit the curb, causing him to go airborne, according to police. Byrd then hit a pole along the sidewalk and was taken to Del Sol Medical Center where he later died.

Police say Byrd was not wearing a helmet. Officials with the El Paso Police Department say "lane splitting" is legal in the state of Texas.

This is the 16th traffic related death of 2018 compared to 14 during this time period in 2017. This is the first motorcycle related death.

Byrd was a member of the Natives motorcycle club. The El Paso Motorcycle Coalition released condolences on social media Tuesday night.