Suspect in high-speed chase in custody after jumping from second story roof

Doña Ana County, NM (KTSM) - A man who allegedly led Doña Ana County Sheriff's deputies on a high speed chase over 20 miles from Radium Springs into Las Cruces Wednesday morning is in custody.

Justin Dominguez, 36, was taken to a Las Cruces area hospital after jumping off a two-story roof following the chase according to a DASO spokesperson.

According to officials, the incident began around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning when the owner of a truck called 911 to report his vehicle had been stolen from his driveway on Navajo Trail in the village of Doña Ana.

Investigators were able to use the GMC pickup truck's GPS tracking system to locate the truck at a rest stop along I-25 where Dominguez allegedly attempted to remove the truck's license plate.

Deputies allege Dominguez led them on a chase that reached up to 100 miles per hour, eventually leaving the roadway and crashing through a chain link fence. He allegedly abandoned the truck at the Villa Sierra Apartments off Triviz Drive and climbed onto the second story balcony of an apartment.

After 30 minutes, a Las Cruces Police Officer fired a bean-bag round at Dominguez. He then jumped from the roof, landing in a gravel area at the apartment complex.

Dominguez was reportedly in stable condition and will be booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center after his release.