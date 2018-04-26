LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - Mayfield High School to get more maintenance repairs after parent voices concerns on social media.

A Facebook post went viral calling Las Cruces Public Schools to take action to fix a broken window at Mayfield High School.

Christina Jacquez, a mother of a student who attends Mayfield, tells NewsChannel 9 that she is concerned for her child's safety and that is why she made the post.

Jacquez's post said, "It's one of the main gymnasium's door. It's been broken for a year. A whole year. One door. The district has not attempted to fix it."

Shortly after the post went viral LCPS got in contact with Jacquez and proposed a plan to not only fix the broken window, but also do a walk-though in the school to see what other places need repairs.

"The way it works it runs through school administration and then it gets either through a work order or some sort of communication to our operations team and we have our hard-working operations folks get on it," said LCPS Deputy Superintendent Gabe Jacquez.