Las Cruces News

Mayfield High School parent sparks change for more maintenance repairs

By: Jessica Nevarez

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 06:39 PM MST

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 06:54 PM MST

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - Mayfield High School to get more maintenance repairs after parent voices concerns on social media.

A Facebook post went viral calling Las Cruces Public Schools to take action to fix a broken window at Mayfield High School.

Christina Jacquez, a mother of a student who attends Mayfield, tells NewsChannel 9 that she is concerned for her child's safety and that is why she made the post.

Jacquez's post said, "It's one of the main gymnasium's door. It's been broken for a year. A whole year. One door. The district has not attempted to fix it."

Shortly after the post went viral LCPS got in contact with Jacquez and proposed a plan to not only fix the broken window, but also do a walk-though in the school to see what other places need repairs.

"The way it works it runs through school administration and then it gets either through a work order or some sort of communication to our operations team and we have our hard-working operations folks get on it," said LCPS Deputy Superintendent Gabe Jacquez.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected