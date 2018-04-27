Gov. Martinez visits New Mexico border for first time since increased security

SANTA TERESA, NM (KTSM) - New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez returned to the Borderland today to review the work of the National Guard and U.S. Border Patrol on Thursday.

The Governor made it clear she supports President Trump's decision to order a military presence along the U.S - Mexico border.

Martinez says not knowing the intentions of people crossing the border is what scares her the most.

The native El Pasoan believes a more secure border will help reduce human and drug trafficking in the U.S. and homeland security starts with protection at the border.

Despite concerns from critics Martinez says people in the Borderland have no reason to fear an increased military presence.

"Men and women in uniform is something that I think is special and I would welcome it every single day," said Martinez.

The Governor also mentioned that there is no time frame for how long the National Guard will remain on the southern border.