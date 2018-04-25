Singer Vance Joy visits Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - You may know him by his blockbuster hit 'Riptide' or 'Mess is Mine,' but on Tuesday, Vance Joy made a stop in the Borderland as part of his massive world tour.

Australian singer Vance Joy performed for just a handful of El Pasoans for a sneak peek of the show Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm really relieved to have the album all written and done and recorded. I'm really enjoying playing it live,"Joy said. "I've played about 7 shows on this tour around North America so we're just starting off but there's a whole new show state set up with all the new songs."

The winners of a meet the artist contest through 93.1 KISS FM got the chance to spend time with Vance Joy as he prepared for the show Tuesday at the Plaza Theater.

"I'm noticing when I play that the people there know some of the words and they're singing along so it's been a really good vibe," Joy told us.

He's 2016 #1 most played artist on alternative radio, but even this multi-platinum singer enjoys some of the classics.

"I often listen to the same artists over and over again like Bruce Springsteen," Joy explained.

Joy is getting to experience different cultures from city to city and the Australian singer even has some Borderland ties. "It's nice being here, because I have a friend who is living nearby at the moment," he said.

At the same time, he's experiencing life just like the rest of us.

"Often I don't have a contact so I just walk around, maybe I'll go to the mall or maybe go see a film or I'll just walk and go to a coffee shop. We went to a really cool coffee shop just before and it's called coffee and donut something." said Joy.