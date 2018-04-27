'Shelter in Place' orders issued for Santa Teresa High

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: MGN Online

SANTA TERESA, NM (KTSM) - Administrators at Santa Teresa High School placed the campus on a "shelter in place" procedure Thursday afternoon after a student allegedly overheard a conversation about a possible weapon on campus.

The student then reported the incident to school administrators who placed the "shelter in place" order on the school with minimum traffic between classes.

Parents were notified by school messenger after determining the extent of the alleged conversation and the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office was also called in to investigate.

Administrators say the student who reported the incident is being praised for coming forward with the "if you see or hear something, say something" guideline.

At this time, there is no confirmation of the conversation that may have posed a threat to the school. The shelter in place order was lifted at 1:24 p.m. DASO deputies continue to investigate the incident.