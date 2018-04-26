EXCLUSIVE: HACEP weighs in on Dr. Ben Carson proposal to triple federal assistance rent

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Wednesday, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson announced a proposal over hauling HUD's rent structure.

If the new proposal is passed, it would increase gross income paid to rent from 30 percent to 35 percent. It would also raise base rent levels from $50 to $150 and make it easier for housing authorities to impose work requirements.

El Pasoan Jim Jabali says he's a landlord for many low-income families across El Paso. He says the new proposal would be devastating for his tenants.

"I think it would hurt a lot of families, they're just not ready for it," he explained.

Jabali says most of his clients are elderly and he believes it would be tough for them to find a job.

Speaking exclusively with KTSM, Housing Authority of the City of El Paso spokesman Javier Camacho says they are watching the HUD proposal very closely. He says at this point they won't say whether they are for or against the idea, but understand why it's being brought forward.

"Just across the country there's a $26 billion infrastructure lag on maintaining these [low-income] communities," Camacho said.

He says HACEP is waiting to see how it all plays out in Washington D.C. and then will adjust their operations accordingly.

Before any changes are put in place by HUD, the proposal must first be passed by the House and Senate.