EPISD Education Minute: 2018 Teachers of the Year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso ISD teachers Juli Porflit of Moye Elementary and Ricky Ramirez of Canyon Hills Middle School were recently named the district's 2018 Teachers of the Year.

"When they called my name, I was totally stunned," Porflit said. "It was a surreal moment, unexpected for me," Ramirez explained.

Both teachers are graduates of Irvin High School and have come back to teach in the district. They hope to bring the recognition to their community they think it has long deserved.

"We're Northeast people and so, to represent our schools and to be able to shine a spotlight back on the Northeast that good stuff is happening and our kids deserve the best," Porflit said.

Porflit and Ramirez were chosen from a field of 100 Campus Teachers of the Year.

"There were so many deserving teachers up there, all of their videos - and I could see why they were finalists as well. I think it could have gone to any of us," said Ramirez.

Both teachers encompass EPISD's belief in active, social and emotional learning.

Ramirez summed it up by saying "energy matters. Positive energy matters and your students will vibe off your energy."

Porflit agreed, "they need to be noticed. They need to feel valued in this setting."

The two will go on to represent EPISD in the Region 19 Teacher of the Year contest.