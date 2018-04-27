El Paso County finding ways to keep repeat offenders out of jail

El Paso, TX - El Paso County is taking a closer look at the number of people who keep making their way back to the El Paso County Jail.

Among the discoveries coming out of this study: people who are rearrested and don't bond out usually can't afford to get out of jail. El Paso County is working now to reverse that trend.

A new report says it costs El Paso County $2.7 million to jail thousands of people previously released from jail in 2013.

The Council of State Governments Justice Center compiled the data for the county.

According to the study, more than 6,700 people released from jail in 2013 were arrested again between 2014 and 2016.

The report also shows people who stay in jail longer before going on trial are more likely to get arrested again.

"These people cannot stay in jail because they're poor. You have to justify when they stay in jail on pretrial detention and to do that you need to have a good way of determining their risk to public safety," said Dr. Tony Fabelo with the Council of State Governments (CSG) Justice Center.

Dr. Fabelo adds if someone isn't a threat, they risk negative consequences from having a revolving door to a jail cell.

"They're going to lose their jobs, they get involved with more criminal people in the jail. They might not get the services they need," said Fabelo.

The Justice Center also recommends getting people with mental health problems the help the need.

It says the county is working to put new measures in place.

"The County Commissioners have funded a pretrial department. Now they have a pretrial director that is bringing good knowledge."

El Paso County Commissioner Vince Perez giving KTSM a statement tonight, reading: "This important report commissioned by the County in 2014 underscores the urgency in continuing to reform our local criminal justice system. Not only were low income and low risk individuals being held in the county jail 10 times longer than those who could afford money bail, but these same individuals are more likely to return to our jail system. When individuals cycle in and out of our jail, it is costing millions in local taxpayer funds. We must continue efforts to ensure that low income individuals who do not pose a safety risk to the community are not being jailed unnecessarily at taxpayer expense. "