Chick-Fil-A team member receives big surprise

El Paso, TX (KTSM) - A local fast-food restaurant surprising one of its employees.



Chick-Fil-A surprising Matthew Nuñez with a $25,000 scholarship.



Matthew hopes to use the scholarship to attend EPCC where he will study to become a radiologist, while taking care of his dad, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.



This year Chick-Fil-A will award $14.5 million to team members nationwide through its scholarship program called Remarkable Futures! Matthew is one of 13 team members who will receive the $25,000 scholarship, while more than 5,700 others will be awarded $2,500.