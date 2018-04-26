Chick-Fil-A team member receives big surprise
El Paso, TX (KTSM) - A local fast-food restaurant surprising one of its employees.
Chick-Fil-A surprising Matthew Nuñez with a $25,000 scholarship.
Matthew hopes to use the scholarship to attend EPCC where he will study to become a radiologist, while taking care of his dad, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.
This year Chick-Fil-A will award $14.5 million to team members nationwide through its scholarship program called Remarkable Futures! Matthew is one of 13 team members who will receive the $25,000 scholarship, while more than 5,700 others will be awarded $2,500.