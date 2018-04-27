Cardi B cancels tour, Lil Wayne added to Neon Desert lineup

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Neon Desert Music Festival organizers have replaced rising rap star Cardi B with Lil Wayne after the rising rap start announced the cancellation of her tour due to her pregnancy.

Neon Desert is scheduled for Memorial Day in Downtown El Paso. Although Cardi B was not scheduled as one of the four main headlining acts, her recent rise in notoriety will leave a large hole in the festival's lineup.



On Thursday, Neon Desert announced a replacement via Twitter and said, "Congratulations to Cardi B! We wish her a happy and healthy pregnancy! While we were excited to have her on our lineup, we would like to officially welcome Lil Wayne to # NDMF2018"