Bus carrying 42 Clint ISD students involved in crash

CLINT, Texas (KTSM) - Officials with Clint ISD confirm a school bus carrying 42 students from CT Welch Elementary was involved in a crash just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Laura Cade, the bus was on I-10 Eastbound at the Horizon exit when it was involved in a rear-end crash. The bus was carrying 42 students, 3 adults and a bus driver.

Four students were transported to The Hospitals of Providence Horizon Campus for treatment.

Clint ISD officials say all parents of students involved in the crash were contacted.