Borderland shows support for El Paso native recovering after being shot on duty

El Paso, TX - The Socorro Independent School District confirmed Crystal Almeida graduated from Americas High School in 2010.

People who knew her back then tell KTSM she's always been driven to succeed. 26-year-old El Paso native Crystal Almeida played forward for the Americas Trailblazers.

"We (coaches,,teammates and friends) are heartbroken and devastated. Crystal gave 100% on and off the court; she commits to the commitment. Crystal is in our thoughts,hearts and prayers and we have faith that she will make a speedy and full recovery," said her former coach, Paul Baca.

After high school, she moved on to the Dallas Police Academy, where she graduated three years ago.

Melissa Bailey, president of the El Paso Police Wives Group, said it's ready to support any officer or families of officers in a crisis, especially in a time when she says it seems like police are hurt in the line of duty everyday.

"You can't look at your social media or pick up the paper or look on the news without seeing that an officer has been killed," said Bailey.

Even though officers and their families know the risks that come with the job they are passionate about helping others, she said.

"They love it. I don't know what it is about being a police officer but they do love it. They love helping the community," said Bailey.

She wants Almeida and her family to know they have the group's support.

"Anything that they need, anything we can help them with, we're here. We want to make sure they're not alone," said Bailey.

The Dallas Police Association says donations made to the Assist the Officer Foundation will go to both officers' families.

