Alfresco! Fridays begin May 4

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso's Downtown concert series will kick off next Friday, May 4 in the Downtown Convention Center Plaza.

The event is back for its 16th Season presented by El Paso Live. The free concert series begins with a special Cinco De Mayo celebration with live mariachi music at 6 p.m. The series will continue each Friday through August 24.

“We are excited to present the Alfresco! Fridays free concert series this year for its sixteenth season. We have a wide variety of music with some new additions and returning fan favorites to the band lineup,” Bryan Crowe, General Manager of El Paso Live said.

Alfresco! Fridays showcase the Borderland's best talent each week, bringing a diverse group of artists including mariachi, salsa, classic rock, cumbia, tribute bands, jazz, reggae and funk to you for free.

Food and drinks are available for purchase at the Strike Zone Food Court. Street tacos, charbroiled hamburgers, BBQ chicken burgers, brats, hot dogs, nachos and other items will be available for purchase.

The full 2018 band lineup is listed below:

May 4: Mariachi Alegre (Mariachi)

May 11: Windy City (Chicago Cover)

May 18: Prime 80’Z (Rock, 80s Rock)

May 25: Brown Betty (Classic Rock)

June 1: Dulce Mal (Reggae, Cumbia)

June 8: WildFlower (Pop, Dance)

June 15: Exito (Tejano)

June 22: Azucar (Latin Rock)

June 29: Joe King Carrasco (Tex Mex)

July 6: La Sonora Blu (Latin Tropical)

July 13: Joe Barron (Country)

July 20: Billy Townes (Progressive Jazz)

July 27: Ooh La La (Classic Disco)

August 3: Sangre Gitana (Rumba, Flamenco)

August 10: Fungi Mungle (70s Funk, Rock)

August 17: Sha ‘Vonne (Pop, Funk)

August 24: Radio La Chusma (Latin Reggae)