El Paso Center for Children in need of foster parents

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - The El Paso Center for Children is asking for the community's help in providing foster homes for children who may have been victims of human trafficking.

According to the Department of Justice, El Paso is one of the top three locations for sex trafficking and is one of the top twenty human trafficking jurisdictions in the country.

Since receiving a grant from the State of Texas Criminal Justice Division, the center is actively looking for qualified people to provide a therapeutic and healing environment for young trafficked survivors.

"Nobody wants to grow up in a shelter," said Veronica Lowenberg, director for the center's foster care program. "We are fortunate that we have shelters because then at least kids are not having to sleep on the streets, but it is always better to be in a family home."

Lowenberg said they committed to finding at least five foster homes but plan to expand that goal.

"We need people who are willing to do that recognizing that it is not easy," said Lowenberg. "Raising your own children is not easy, raising someone else's children is definitely harder, but there are people out there that can do this and everyone deserves a chance."

Potential foster parents must be at least 25-years old and residents of El Paso County. A full list of requirements and additional information can be found here.