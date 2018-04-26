Discounts on UTEP football season tickets

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The UTEP football team is looking to rebound this coming season...and it's making it cheaper for you to witness it happen on the Sun Bowl turf.

Through Monday, you can buy discounted season tickets for $55. If you wait until May 1 or later, the price jumps to $66.

This year's schedule offers even more value since there are six home games this season, compared to five last year.

The Miners will face four teams that played in bowl games last year, including Conference USA rivals North Texas and Southern Miss.