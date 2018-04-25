Kentucky man's video goes viral after he uses Walmart intercom to ask for help

Forrest Hunter/Facebook

Forrest Hunter/Facebook

LAWRENCEBURG, KY (WCMH) - A Kentucky man got tired of waiting for service at the sporting goods counter of Walmart, so he took matters into his own hands.

Forrest Hunter picked up the phone, dialed the intercom and announced, "Customer needs assistance in sporting goods please? I'm the customer."

Hunter shared a brief video of the announcement on Facebook, where it has been viewed more than two million times and shared more than 40,000 times as of Tuesday afternoon.

When you get sick of waiting on somebody at Walmart 😂😂😂 feel free to keep sharing 😂😂 Posted by Forrest Hunter on Friday, April 20, 2018

An associate came by a short time later and helped him out.

"A guy walked up and asked if I needed any help. I said, 'How’d you know?' Then I bought my hunting license," Hunter told WKYT.

Hunter told WKYT he didn’t realize the video went viral until Monday.

